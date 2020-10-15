Feinstein to Vote No on Barrett Nomination; Democrats Showed What’s at Stake in Hearing

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the conclusion of the Barrett nomination hearing:

“Judiciary Committee Democrats had one goal this week: to show what’s at stake under a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court – and we did that. We showed that Judge Barrett has a long history of opposing the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade and represents the vote to overturn both.

“The Senate is structured so the majority had absolute control over this process. When Republicans signaled they’d move ahead in the face of all objections, the only thing we could do was show this nominee would radically alter the court, and we accomplished that.

“I plan to vote no on confirmation of this nominee.”

