Feinstein, Padilla Applaud Biden for California Wildfire Disaster Declaration

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today thanked President Biden for declaring a major disaster in California for the ongoing wildfires.

“We’re grateful that President Biden has declared a major disaster in California for the wildfires that started last month and continue to destroy homes and upend lives,” Senators Feinstein and Padilla said in a joint statement.

“We offered our support for Governor Newsom’s disaster declaration request on Monday because the damage continues to escalate. So far more than 13,000 structures have been destroyed – including more than 6,000 homes – and many thousands more are threatened.

“This designation means federal funds will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses, programs to help business owners and more. Additional funding will also be available for state and local governments.

“The disruption to so many lives is heartbreaking, and we must do all we can to help these families get their lives back on track.”

