Feinstein Secures $251 Million in Funding for Southern California Projects

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) applauded the passage of the fiscal year 2022 government funding bill, which included more than $251 million in direct funding for Southern California projects that the senator requested from the Appropriations Committee.

“Fighting to ensure California gets its share of federal funds is a top priority for me,” Feinstein said. “The fiscal year 2022 omnibus funding bill includes more than $257 million in specific projects in the Southern California.

“We were able to get this critical funding included in the bill for a number of project that address priorities in the region.”

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of Southern California projects included in the bill at the request of Senator Feinstein:

Imperial County

$500,000 for the New River to address pollution in the river that originates from Mexico.

$200,000 for the Salton Sea to contribute to the habitat and ecosystem restoration in the region to address the growing public health crisis in Southern California.

Los Angeles County

$10 million for the San Gabriel Basin Restoration Fund for groundwater cleanup in the San Gabriel Basin and the Central Basin in Southern California. The basin provides 90 percent of the drinking water for more than 1.8 million residents, of which more than 400,000 are in disadvantaged communities.

$3.8 million for the Mills Memorial Park Recycled Water project to install pipeline extensions to increase recycled water for municipal and environmental uses in the Los Angeles area.

$3.5 million for the LA Metro Sepulveda Transit Corridor to provide high-quality transit service between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside. The corridor will eventually be extended south to the Los Angeles International Airport.

$1.9 million to expand the Catheterization Laboratory at White Memorial Medical Center.

$1.2 million for White Memorial Medical Center to expand facilities and purchase additional medical equipment.

$1.5 million to construct a Mental Health Hub at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center Campus to provide children and youth with the appropriate level of care and services in a comforting, therapeutic environment.

$1.5 million for the Los Angeles Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) program to establish a community-based, health-centered alternative to certain 911 emergency calls that might otherwise be routed to local law enforcement agencies.

$1.2 million for Long Beach to use the Georgetown Law Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement training program for its police force.

$1 million for the Los Angeles Community College District to expand the Metro Fareless System Initiative Pilot Program to ensure that students have access to transportation to get to community college campuses.

$1 million for the LA Metro West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor that would connect Southeast Los Angeles County with downtown Los Angeles.

$700,000 for Torrance to upgrade the back-up power infrastructure for the new, stand-alone Emergency Operations Center.

$500,000 for the Downtown Women’s Shelter to repair, paint and upgrade the safety features to the building’s elevator.

$3 million for the San Gabriel Valley Affordable Housing Project Pipeline to provides for site acquisition, construction and capital improvements of affordable housing developments.

$480,000 to fund a Highways to Boulevards Regional Study to help communities replace aging highways with city streets that better fit the context of their surroundings.

$450,000 for the UCLA Bruins Basic Needs program to create services to help students with extreme commutes and affordable housing.

$250,000 for the Burbank Enhanced Workforce Training for Economic Recovery to expand its current retraining skill program to a more in-depth program focusing on providing help to people who may have lost jobs during the pandemic.

$250,000 for Norwalk for stormwater collection to be used for groundwater infiltration and recharge.

$250,000 for the Ready, Set, Read of Los Angeles childhood literacy program for book distributions, literacy activities, teacher support and parent involvement.

$1 million to Agoura Hills for the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center.

$1.5 million for Pasadena to expand its broadband network.

$750,000 for the United States Veterans Initiative to renovate Arnold Ave on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Campus.

$1 million for Maywood to conduct a sewer improvement project.

Orange County

$5,000,000 for Orange County for a Coordinated Reentry Center to assist incarcerated individuals with assistance programs.

$5,000,000 for the North Orange County Public Safety Task Force, a public safety organization across 11 cities.

$750,000 for the Orange County West Santa Ana Branch High Capacity Transit Study to evaluate high-capacity transit options between Santa Ana and the Orange County/Los Angeles County border area.

$610,000 for the South Orange County Community College District for the Saving Veterans with Interventions Pilot Program, which aims to address the inequities and barriers experienced upon discharge from military service.

$500,000 for the Huntington Beach Mobile Crisis Response program to establish a mobile crisis response program to swiftly address mental health, substance abuse and similar 911 calls.

$850,000 for Stanton to construct a new 9,450 square foot parkette on Orangewood Avenue.

$575,000 for MemorialCare Health System for construction, equipment, and an electronic health records initiative.

$325,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County for mental health treatment services and programs for children and families.

Riverside County

$3 million to build a PFAS treatment facility at the Western Water Recycling Facility and repair the sewer system.

$2.7 million for the Coachella Valley Water District to conduct a water transmission project.

$1.25 million for the Banning Wastewater Treatment and Groundwater Protection Project Fund to build a wastewater treatment facility equalization basin at the site of the current facility to protect the environment from overflow events caused by large surges in demand primarily driven by storm events.

$1 million for the Riverside University Health System for a new proposed hospital for improved care of Riverside County’s most vulnerable populations.

$250,000 for Desert Hot Springs to transition septic tanks to wastewater treatment systems.

$500,000 for Blythe to conduct a water reservoir replacement project.

$400,000 for Lake Elsinore to carry out main street improvements to streets, sidewalks, traffic signals and signs, and storm drains.

San Bernardino County

$1 million for the Yucaipa Wilson III Basin Groundwater Project to help protect the city from flooding, controlling sediment and debris in the drainage system, improve water quality, provide additional opportunities for groundwater recharge, provide multi-purpose trail and other recreation opportunities and provide open space habitat preservation areas.

$565,000 for Chino Hills to reduce the potential for wildfire by removing fuel hazards in close proximity to residential communities.

$250,000 for the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board to hire a dedicated business services representative to engage employers to encourage them to hire persons with disabilities.

$663,000 for Twentynine Palms to carry out a wastewater treatment facility phase two project to serve the City of Twentynine Palms and the Twentynine Palms Water District.

$112,000 for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians to improve its waste water treatment plant.

$1 million for the Rancho Cucamonga Public Library for the Second Story and Beyond Project, a child development and educational program.

$863,000 for Rialto for an Emergency Operations Center.

San Diego County

$63.6 million for the Naval Base Coronado to build a maintenance hangar for the CMV-22B Osprey.

$32 million for the Border Water Infrastructure Program for several water infrastructure projects to address transborder water pollution in the San Diego/Tijuana region.

$10 million for the COASTER commuter rail to complete the stabilization of the Del Mar Bluffs. The rail corridor is within feet of the coastline, nested on cliffs that experience annual/episodic erosion.

$5.6 million for a Southern California pilot research program to survey and sample the barrels of DDT dumped off the coast of California and determine if there has been any human exposure to the toxins via fish.

$2.3 million for Oceanside to develop additional affordable housing and a homeless shelter.

$300,000 to complete segment five of the Bayshore Bikeway in San Diego, a 24 mile path around San Diego Bay.

$800,000 for Scripps Institution of Oceanography for a Mobile LiDAR System.

Santa Barbara County

$1.7 million to restore LeRoy Park to provide the community facility that the LeRoy family intended the park to be in 1871.

$900,000 for the Lompoc Health Clinic to purchase additional medical equipment.

Ventura County

$48.7 million for the Naval Base Ventura County to build a Combat Vehicle Maintenance Facility.

$15 million for the Channel Islands Harbor to maintain safe and navigable depths of the federal channel in the harbor.

$5.5 million to dredge the Ventura Harbor to ensure adequate navigational depths for harbor safety, commerce and operations.

$200,000 for the Santa Paula Creek Flood Risk Study to address flood risks along the Santa Paula Creek.

###