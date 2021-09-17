Feinstein, Padilla Push for $7.7 Billion for California Wildfire Response and Recovery Efforts

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein joined Senator Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) in urging Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Senate Minority Leader McConnell, Senate Appropriations Chair Leahy and Vice Chair Shelby to include at least $7.7 billion and targeted tax relief in the disaster supplemental funding package as requested by the State of California to support response and recovery efforts related to the historic and devastating 2021 wildfire season.

“California is employing all of the resources at its disposal to combat these fires, but the explosion of fire activity this season has resulted in an immense strain on California’s resources, and it is impossible for the State and local governments to obtain the necessary resources to adequately support survivors and recovery efforts. The immense size and scope of this year’s wildfire season requires federal support,” wrote the senators.

“Therefore, we urge you to include in upcoming disaster supplemental funding legislation California’s request for $7.7 billion and targeted tax relief to support recovery efforts related to the historic and devastating 2021 wildfire season,” the senators continued.

A copy of the letter is available here and below.

Dear Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, Chair Leahy, and Vice Chair Shelby:

As you prepare a disaster supplemental funding package, we urge you to include at least $7.7 billion and targeted tax relief as requested by the State of California to support wildfire response and recovery efforts.

So far this year, the Western United States has faced historically large fires. In California, more than 2 million acres have burned, and the three largest fires – the Dixie, Caldor, and River fires – have burned 1.2 million acres alone. At the peak of these fires, over 15,000 firefighters were deployed and more than 50,000 residents were evacuated in response to the Caldor Fire. To date, almost 3,000 structures have been destroyed, including 1,842 homes.

Sincerely,

