Feinstein: National Testing Strategy Falls Short, Lacks Necessary Federal Role

Washington—As part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, Congress required the administration to submit a national strategy for coronavirus testing within 30 days of the bill’s passage. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the strategy announced last night:

“The coronavirus testing strategy announced last night by the administration falls short on key requirements that public health experts say are necessary to help control this virus.

“First, the strategy’s daily testing target of 300,000 is significantly lower than the 800,000 to 5 million daily tests that experts say we need to test, track and isolate those who test positive.

“The strategy does nothing to coordinate efforts by states to increase testing or obtain testing materials. This means that states will be left to fend for themselves and even compete with each other over limited testing supplies.

“Congress required the administration to write a national testing strategy because experts say such a coordinated approach is a key part of ultimately controlling the spread of the coronavirus. The plan released last night doesn’t appear to be sufficient and I ask that the administration formulate a more comprehensive strategy with a stronger federal role to coordinate testing efforts.”

