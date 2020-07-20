Feinstein Calls on Senate Leadership to Condition Coronavirus Aid on Mask Mandates

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today sent a letter asking Senate leadership to condition direct assistance to states and cities in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill on having mask requirements in place.

“While at least 28 states have mask requirements in place, the Administration and several governors have still refused this simple but powerful way to stop the spread of disease. Congress must step in to ensure our constituents are protected. As we negotiate much-needed direct assistance to state and local governments that are facing massive deficits as a result of the pandemic, we should include a provision to condition that assistance upon having mask requirements in place,” wrote Feinstein.

“Wearing masks in public must be universal and mandatory if we are ever to get this pandemic under control.”

Full text of the letter is available here and below.

July 20, 2020



The Honorable Mitch McConnell

Majority Leader

U.S. Capitol

Washington, DC 20510

The Honorable Charles E. Schumer

Democratic Leader

U.S. Capitol

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Leaders McConnell and Schumer,

As the Senate begins consideration of the next coronavirus relief bill, I ask that you include the attached amendment that would condition direct assistance to states and local governments on having mask requirements in place.

It is clear that significant action is necessary to stop the rapidly escalating spread of the coronavirus across the country. Research shows that masks reduce transmission of the virus both for the mask wearer as well as those around them. CDC Director Dr. Redfield has said that we could bring the surge in COVID-19 cases under control within two months if we adopt ‘universal masking’ to get everybody to wear a mask right now. Businesses like Walmart, Kohl’s and Kroger now require masks, and countries that are successfully controlling this virus require masks.

While at least 28 states have mask requirements in place, the Administration and several governors have still refused this simple but powerful way to stop the spread of disease. Congress must step in to ensure our constituents are protected. As we negotiate much-needed direct assistance to state and local governments that are facing massive deficits as a result of the pandemic, we should include a provision to condition that assistance upon having mask requirements in place.

Wearing masks in public must be universal and mandatory if we are ever to get this pandemic under control. Thank you for attention to this request, and I look forward to working with you to develop the Senate’s next coronavirus relief bill.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Enclosure: Draft amendment conditioning state and local aid on mask requirements

###