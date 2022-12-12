Feinstein Statement on Interagency Effort to Combat Bias, Discrimination

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s announcement of an interagency group to combat hate, bias and discrimination.

“I strongly support President Biden’s decision to establish an interagency group to coordinate against the rise in hate, bias and discrimination in the United States.

“Having an interagency group to coordinate efforts against antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination will help us better understand the problem and counter it.

“The FBI today released its annual report on hate crimes in the United States. The report shows that hate crimes based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and other characteristics occur far too frequently.

“Hate and intolerance have no place in our country, and I’m pleased the Biden administration is taking additional steps to combat it.”

