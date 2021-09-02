Padilla, Feinstein Applaud Biden for Caldor Wildfire Disaster Declaration

Washington—Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein (both D-Calif.) today thanked the Biden administration for approving a Presidential Emergency Declaration for direct federal assistance to bolster the response to the Caldor Fire in El Dorado, Amador, Alpine and Placer counties.

“We’re grateful for President Biden and Vice President Harris’ steadfast support as California continues to face these challenging and destructive wildfires,” Senators Feinstein and Padilla said in a joint statement.

“The Caldor Fire – now the 15th largest in state history – has burned more than 210,000 acres, destroyed more than 600 homes and forced 50,000 Californians to evacuate. This disaster designation means federal funds will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses, programs to help business owners and more. Additional funding will also be available for state and local governments.

“We are committed to supporting the Lake Tahoe community and all the residents impacted by the Caldor Fire by ensuring they have the resources needed to stay safe and get their lives back on track.”

The Presidential Emergency Declaration for the Caldor Fire will supplement state, local and tribal government emergency services for the protection of lives, property, public health and safety.

###