Feinstein Statement on China Decision to Expel U.S. Journalists

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on China’s decision to expel U.S. journalists from the country:

“I am deeply concerned by China’s decision to expel 13 journalists working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

“This is clearly an attempt to intimidate U.S. media outlets and restrict their ability to report on events in China. Such retaliation against journalists sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the freedom of the press worldwide.

“It’s clear now more than ever that we need a robust and free press to understand global events. Some of the reporters being expelled provided early coverage of the coronavirus, helping us understand the threat we faced even as China tried to downplay the outbreak. We need rigorous reporting on vital stories like this.

“On a personal level, I have had a long and positive relationship with China’s leaders and people, so this expulsion of members of the free press is disheartening.

“I urge President Trump and President Xi to calm tensions between our countries and allow Americans journalists to remain in China. We need open and clear lines of communication, including a free press, to enable us to respond to today’s crisis and those we will confront in the future.”

###