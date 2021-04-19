Feinstein Supports Lisa Monaco Nomination to be Deputy Attorney General

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement in support of Lisa Monaco to be the Deputy Attorney General:

“I’ve known Lisa Monaco since I was the chairman of the Intelligence Committee and she was the Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division and then Homeland Security Advisor to President Obama. She is well-qualified and will make an excellent Deputy Attorney General.

“She has also served as Assistant United States Attorney and Chief of Staff to FBI Director Robert Mueller.

“That experience has prepared her to help lead the department. She is ready to confront many of the biggest issues facing the department, from the rise in violent domestic terrorism to the increasing number of cybersecurity threats.

“Lisa Monaco is viewed as a consensus builder and is widely respected by members on both sides of the aisle. She is uniquely qualified for challenges the department faces at this time and an excellent choice to serve as the Deputy Attorney General.”

