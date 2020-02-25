Feinstein, Wicker, Colleagues Honor Hiram Revels

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), today to introduce a resolution honoring former Senator Hiram Rhodes Revels. This month marks 150 years since Revels was sworn-in as a Senator from Mississippi. He was the first African American to serve in Congress.

Revels represented Mississippi in the Senate from February 25, 1870, until March 3, 1871. He served as the first president of Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College in Claiborne County, today’s Alcorn State University. He later taught theology at Shaw University, now known as Rust College. Revels died in 1901 and is buried in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

