Feinstein Supports Actions to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on actions taken by Governor Newsom and the CDC to slow the spread of the coronavirus:

“With 475 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and six deaths, it’s clear we need to do more to slow its spread.

“I support Governor Newsom’s decision to close bars throughout the state and limit occupancy at restaurants. I also agree with the CDC’s guidance to cancel gatherings of 50 people or more. Large gatherings allow the virus to spread faster, and we must do all we can to prevent that.

“Governors and mayors across the country have taken similar actions to enforce social distancing. This is critical. Unfortunately, such a patchwork of policies can be confusing. The administration should provide additional guidance for public health measures so Americans can better understand what steps to take.

“Governor Newsom rightly called on older Californians and those with chronic health problems to isolate at home. This virus is dangerous for these individuals, so avoiding crowds is particularly important. These individuals should also contact their health care providers if they exhibit symptoms of the virus (fever, coughing, shortness of breath) so they can be tested.

“Finally, I remind all Californians that distribution systems for food and health supplies are fully operational. There is no reason for families to horde food or supplies. Stores will continue to restock and food will be available for everyone.

“This virus is a serious threat, but if we all follow guidelines provided by the CDC and local health agencies, we’ll get through this together.”

###