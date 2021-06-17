Feinstein: Supreme Court Decision Preserves Health Care for Millions

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss an attempt by Republican-led states to eliminate the Affordable Care Act will preserve health care for millions of Americans, including 129 million with preexisting conditions.

“This is the third time the court has heard a challenge to the landmark health care law, and it’s the third time the law has been upheld. Republicans have tried unsuccessfully more than 70 times to repeal the law in Congress. Enough is enough.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a sobering reminder of why every American has a right to affordable health care. This latest failed attempt to undermine the ACA should finally put the issue to rest.

“It’s time to end these constant attacks on our health care and look for ways to strengthen, not weaken, the law.”

