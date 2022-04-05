Feinstein Statement on Russian War Atrocities in Ukraine

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Russian atrocities in Ukraine:

“Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, news organizations have regularly reported on Russian forces shelling and bombing residential neighborhoods. Now, as Russian troops retreat, we’re seeing further evidence of the horrors that have unfolded against civilians.

“Most recently the media has detailed atrocities in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, including battered bodies left in the streets for weeks. This is barbaric and constitutes a credible claim of war crimes.

“Russia’s disregard for civilian lives will be a stain on Moscow and its armed forces for generations. And these senseless deaths will only serve to further strengthen U.S. and international support for Ukraine.

“I support President Biden’s efforts to increase sanctions against Putin and those carrying out his murderous war. This war must come to an end.”

