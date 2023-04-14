Feinstein, Padilla Applaud Nomination of Judge Ana de Alba to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) released the following statement after the White House announced that President Biden nominated Judge Ana de Alba to serve on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



“We applaud President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ana de Alba to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. We are proud of her service on the bench for the Eastern District of California, where she has more than proven herself to be a qualified jurist. Her extensive legal experience and commitment to public service will be an asset on the Ninth Circuit and we urge our colleagues to swiftly approve her nomination.”



Judge Ana de Alba: Candidate for the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit



Judge Ana de Alba has served as a United States District Judge for the Eastern District of California since 2022. Previously, she served as a judge on the Superior Court of California in Fresno County from 2018 to 2022. Judge de Alba was a partner at Lang, Richert & Patch from 2013 to 2018. She was an associate at the firm from 2007 to 2013.



Judge de Alba received her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law in 2007 and her B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley in 2002.



Padilla and Feinstein previously supported the confirmation of Judge Ana de Alba as a judge for the Eastern District of California.

