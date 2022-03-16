Feinstein Supports Zelenskyy Call for Defensive Weapons, Russian Isolation

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress:

“President Zelenskyy this morning brought home the suffering of the Ukrainian people and the ruthless, unprovoked aggression by Russia. The United States has stood with Ukraine, providing critical support for defensive and humanitarian needs, and we must continue that partnership.

“I support President Zelenskyy’s requests for advanced defensive weaponry and believe the United States must continue to lead the way in bringing international diplomatic and economic pressure to bear on Russia to end this war.

“This war has killed thousands and more than 3 million Ukrainians have already fled their country. We must do all we can to end the suffering and make sure Vladimir Putin understands this is not a war he can win.”

