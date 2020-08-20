Feinstein, Daines Call on Senate to Consider Bipartisan Wildfire Preparedness Bill

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Steve Daines (R-Montana) today sent a letter to the chair and ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee calling for a hearing to be scheduled as soon as possible on their bill, the bipartisan Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act. The letter comes as both California and Montana are experiencing severe wildfires and the National Wildfire Preparedness Level has been elevated to Level 4.

“Our states are currently experiencing severe wildfires, which have only been exacerbated by the challenges of fighting these natural disasters during COVID-19. In California, record-breaking heat and an unprecedented 10,849 lightning strikes have caused more than 367 new fires in just a matter of days,” wrote the senators.

“Given that the National Wildfire Preparedness Level has increased to Level 4, and California and Montana are in the midst of yet another challenging wildfire season, it is critical that a hearing be held on this bill as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, Senators Feinstein and Daines introduced the Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act, a bipartisan bill to help protect communities from catastrophic wildfires by implementing critical wildfire mitigation projects, sustaining healthier forests that are more resilient to climate change and providing important energy and retrofitting assistance to businesses and residences to mitigate future risks from wildfire and power shutoffs. The House companion bill is being led by Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.).

Full text of the letter is available here and below.

August 20, 2020

The Honorable Lisa Murkowski The Honorable Joe Manchin

Chairman Ranking Member

Energy and Natural Resources Committee Energy and Natural Resources Committee

522 Hart Senate Office Building 511 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510 Washington, D.C. 20510

Dear Chairman Murkowski and Ranking Member Manchin,

Given the severe wildfire threat facing California and the West, we write to request that the Energy Committee hold a hearing as soon as possible on our bipartisan “Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act of 2020.”

Our states are currently experiencing severe wildfires, which have only been exacerbated by the challenges of fighting these natural disasters during COVID-19. In California, record-breaking heat and an unprecedented 10,849 lightning strikes have caused more than 367 new fires in just a matter of days.

Our “Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act” (S. 4431) would provide federal agencies with the tools they need to reduce hazardous fuel loads, protect communities in the Wildland Urban Interface, and support forestry jobs, biomass development, and smarter energy practices. S. 4431 is the result of extensive stakeholder engagement, outreach across party lines, and months of deliberations to ensure a truly bipartisan, pragmatic approach to reduce the risk of wildfire. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the public health risks caused by wildfire smoke providing a new urgency to this issue.

Given that the National Wildfire Preparedness Level has increased to Level 4, and California and Montana are in the midst of yet another challenging wildfire season, it is critical that a hearing be held on this bill as soon as possible. Thank you for your consideration and for the attention your staff has already offered to this legislation.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Steve Daines

United States Senator

