Feinstein Statement on Oakland Shooting

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the shooting of two security guards, one of whom was killed, at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland:

“Last night’s shooting of two security guards in Oakland again showed what an inflammatory and difficult period we’re in.

“We have to know right from wrong and not use the terrible tragedy in Minneapolis to perpetrate more violence. There’s never an excuse to shoot and kill a security guard, destroy businesses or injure innocent people.

“Every effort must be taken to apprehend and prosecute those who use deadly violence. People must have the right to peacefully and safely protest in Oakland and across the country.”

