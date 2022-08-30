Feinstein Supports Biden Call for More Action on Gun Safety

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after President Joe Biden spoke about gun violence in Pennsylvania:

“When President Biden spoke today about gun violence, he was right to celebrate the gun safety bill enacted in June. He was also right to point out that we have a lot more work to do to save lives and end the epidemic of gun violence that continues to plague our communities.

“The bill enacted in June will help reduce gun violence, but it left out critical provisions. It failed to ban military-style assault weapons that are so often used in mass shootings. It failed to ban high-capacity ammunition magazines that allow shooters to kill so many people so quickly. It even failed to include a small, commonsense provision I introduced to raise the age to buy an assault rifle to 21. It is unfathomable that you can’t buy a handgun, or a beer, under the age of 21 but you can buy an AR-15.

“The bottom line is that we still have work to do. Passing any gun legislation in the face of the gun lobby is an accomplishment, but we can’t stop there. We must press on and enact commonsense laws that will help save lives. I thank the president for continuing to push on this critical need.”

