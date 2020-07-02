Feinstein to Governor Newsom: Expedite Closing Aliso Canyon

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on Governor Newsom to expedite the closure of the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility and to direct the California Public Utilities Commission to limit use of the facility in the meantime.

Full text of the letter follows:

July 2, 2020

The Honorable Gavin Newsom

California State Capitol

1303 10th Street, Suite 1173

Sacramento, CA 95814

Dear Governor Newsom,

I write to express my concern regarding the increased gas withdrawals that were made this winter from the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility and the slow pace at which the California Public Utilities Commission is moving to develop permanent shut-down plans. It has been shown that the Aliso Canyon facility poses an unacceptable health and safety risk to nearby residents, and I urge you to take whatever measures are necessary to limit withdrawals and permanently close the site.

This winter, Southern California Gas withdrew 20 billion cubic feet of gas from Aliso Canyon – 6 billion cubic feet more than the previous winter. With increased use of the facility comes a greater likelihood of technical and human failures. These failures pose an immediate danger of additional leaks and threaten the safety of a community that has already been upended by prior leaks.

I fully support your direction to the California Public Utilities Commission to develop plans to permanently close the facility on a faster timeline than had been proposed by Governor Brown. Yet, I share the concerns of many in the community that the Commission is not moving aggressively enough to shut the facility down. Any further delay in doing so puts residents of Porter Ranch at risk and is inconsistent with California’s climate change goals.

I urge you to redouble your administration’s efforts to permanently close the Aliso Canyon facility as soon as possible. Additionally, I ask that you direct state regulatory agencies, including the CA Public Utilities Commission, to decrease use of the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility to ensure the safety of Los Angeles County residents.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

