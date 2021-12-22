Feinstein Announces Grants for Long Beach, Oakland Ports

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement announcing more than $57 million in grants for ports in Long Beach and Oakland:

“This much-needed funding will help improve port infrastructure in both Long Beach and Oakland, boosting supply-chain efficiency while also helping the ports transition to cleaner energy sources.

“California’s ports are the West Coast hub for international trade, with approximately 40 percent of all U.S. container traffic entering the country through ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach alone, and billions of dollars’ worth of agricultural products exported out of the Port of Oakland every year.

“I want to thank the Biden administration for this funding, furthering efforts to fight climate change with cleaner energy as well as addressing supply-chain backlogs created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Long Beach, Oakland and the entire nation will benefit from these grants.”

Background:

The Department of Transportation offers grants through the Port Infrastructure Development Program to help improve the movement of goods into, around and out of ports.

The Port of Long Beach will receive $52.3 million for a three-part project to build a new locomotive facility and extend both the east and west rail yards. This project will improve supply-chain efficiency, helping facilitate the movement of goods out of the port and to consumers.

The Port of Oakland will receive $5.2 million to help the transition to cleaner forms of energy. This money will help with the replacement of an existing electrical substation and circuit, as well as the construction of a new fuel cell facility, a solar array with battery storage and will connect the port’s substation to the local electric utility’s biomass-fuel generator.

