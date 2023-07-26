Feinstein to Stronach Group: Clarify Plan to Close Golden Gate Fields

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on the Stronach Group to clarify its plan to close Golden Gate Fields racetrack in Berkeley, California.

“As you have noted, your decision will have profound impacts on the livelihoods of the permanent and race-day employees at Golden Gate Fields as well as regional horse owners, trainers, jockeys, and stable personnel that consider it their home track,” Senator Feinstein wrote.

Senator Feinstein continued: “I appreciate the steps the Stronach Group has taken in recent years to address equine safety and welfare concerns at your tracks and for your ongoing operation of Santa Anita Park. Nevertheless, your decision to close Golden Gate Fields will affect many California residents and merits further explanation.”

Full text of the letter is available here and follows:

July 26, 2023

Ms. Belinda Stronach

Chairman and President

The Stronach Group

#2-95 Eric T. Smith Way

Aurora, Ontario

Canada L4G 0Z6

Dear Ms. Stronach,

Following the announcement last week that you will close the Golden Gate Fields racetrack, I write seeking clarification of your transition plans, including disposition of the land and stadium.

Golden Gate Fields has hosted horse racing since 1941 and is the last remaining full-time horse racing track in Northern California. As you have noted, your decision will have profound impacts on the livelihoods of the permanent and race-day employees at Golden Gate Fields as well as regional horse owners, trainers, jockeys, and stable personnel that consider it their home track. The impending closure has prompted many questions that I request your help in answering:

What is your rationale for closing Golden Gate Fields and why did you choose December 2023 as the closure date?

Will you help employees of Golden Gate Fields find other work in the horseracing industry or elsewhere? If so, which employees and how? Will you offer them positions at the other racetracks you operate?

What are the plans for the land?

How will the closure impact the other track you operate at Santa Anita Park?

I appreciate the steps the Stronach Group has taken in recent years to address equine safety and welfare concerns at your tracks and for your ongoing operation of Santa Anita Park. Nevertheless, your decision to close Golden Gate Fields will affect many California residents and merits further explanation.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

###