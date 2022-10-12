Feinstein Statement on Racist Audio Recording

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the racist audio recording from several Los Angeles officials:

“The racist remarks by three Los Angeles City Council members and a local labor leader are inexcusable, particularly those directed toward an innocent child.

“At a time when our country has seen a steep rise in racially motivated hate crimes, it’s critical that elected officials set a positive example on behalf of everyone they represent.

“I think the only way for Los Angeles to move past this intolerable incident is for the individuals involved to accept full responsibility for their statements and resign their positions.”

