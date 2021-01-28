Feinstein Applauds Biden Executive Order Rescinding ‘Global Gag Rule’

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s executive order rescinding the global gag rule. Also known as the Mexico City Policy, the global gag rule bans international nonprofits from receiving any U.S. funding if they provide abortion services, referrals, information, or even advocate for access to abortions in their own country.

“I’m glad that President Biden has rescinded the global gag rule, also known as the Mexico City policy. This harmful policy prohibited nonprofits from receiving U.S. funding if they provide abortion services.

“The global gag rule was just another effort to undermine a person’s right to make their own health care decisions – decisions that should be left between patients and doctors.

“After reinstating the policy upon taking office, the Trump administration expanded the rule to include all organizations that have any dealings with groups providing abortion services, even for unrelated health crises. This jeopardized funding to groups that provide vital health services for AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, even nutrition and hygiene programs.

“We should be looking for ways of expanding access to health care, both at home and abroad. President Biden’s executive order is a win not just for women’s reproductive rights, but for improving access to quality health care for all.”

###