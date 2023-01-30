Feinstein to Chair Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on being named chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, which has jurisdiction over funding for the Department of Energy, the Army Corp of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and other federal agencies related to our nation’s energy and water infrastructure programs:

“I’m again honored to chair the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water. This subcommittee is key to the future of our nation, particularly California, and I look forward to continuing its important work with my colleagues on the subcommittee.

“As the top Democrat on the subcommittee since 2009, I’ve prioritized fighting climate change and combatting drought. These are increasingly becoming major issues, particularly on the West Coast. It’s critical that we pay attention and adapt to accommodate a dramatic change in our weather patterns.

“Tremendous progress has been made on both of those signature issues. We’ve steered billions of dollars to programs that reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and promote clean energy. And we’ve invested in modernizing our water infrastructure and developing new water sources, like desalination and water recycling.

“But we still face many challenges in our nation’s energy and water supplies. But I’m confident that working together in a bipartisan manner with the ranking member, our counterparts in the House and President Biden, we can rise to meet those challenges over the next two years.”

