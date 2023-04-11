Feinstein Applauds New Supportive Housing at West LA VA

San Francisco—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded the Department of Veterans Affairs’ announcement that it had opened 120 additional supportive housing units at the West LA VA campus.

The new units are part of the 1,200 units authorized by Senator Feinstein’s West LA VA Leasing Act, which was signed into law in 2016. “It’s wonderful news that the VA continues to expand supportive housing options at the West LA VA campus,” Senator Feinstein said.

“It’s going to require a holistic approach to end veteran homelessness. That means pairing housing with a wide range of educational, health care and social services. Exactly the type of work being done in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to these new units, more veterans will be able to live in a supportive community and bring us closer to our goal of ending veteran homelessness.”

The 120 new units, located in buildings 205 and 208. are fully furnished, “move-in” ready, and include amenities such as a central community space, computer room, fitness room, central laundry facilities, onsite management offices, leasing office and case workers’ offices.

Including the new units, nearly 350 of the 1,200 units authorized by the senator’s legislation have been built or are scheduled to open this year. This follows the VA’s February opening of Building 207, which added 59 units for homeless and at-risk veterans on the campus.

Additionally, the VA has entered into three lease agreements for the development of 264 additional units, which are expected to open in 2024 and 2025.

