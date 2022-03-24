Feinstein on Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination:

“As the Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings conclude, one thing is abundantly clear: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is immensely qualified and well-suited to serve on the Supreme Court.

“I was impressed throughout the hearings by her character, intellect, life and professional experiences as well as the deep understanding of the law she exhibited while answering tough questions. She has strong and broad support from judges and legal experts across the ideological spectrum as well as from numerous law enforcement and civic organizations.

“More importantly, I was impressed with the fact that Judge Jackson understands that the court is not an academic body and that instead, its decisions can have a profound effect on everyday Americans.

“This is my 10th set of confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court justice. I take the Senate’s constitutional ‘advise and consent’ role very seriously. After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record, I have no doubt she will make an outstanding justice.”

