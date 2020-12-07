Feinstein Statement on Nomination of Becerra to Lead HHS

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the announcement that President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services:

“I’m delighted President-elect Biden has selected Xavier Becerra as his secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Attorney General Becerra has served California well both as attorney general and as a 12-term congressman from Los Angeles.

“As a member of the House of Representatives he fought to make the Affordable Care Act law. And as California attorney general he led 20 states and the District of Columbia in arguments against its repeal before the Supreme Court. He’s a proven advocate for the ACA and expanding access to health care. Americans will be well served with him at the helm of HHS.

“What’s more, as the head of the nation’s second largest department of justice, I have every faith that he will be a capable leader of the largest federal agency by budget. His nomination is yet another ‘first’ in his barrier-breaking career for Latinos and I look forward to voting in favor of his confirmation.”

###