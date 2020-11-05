Feinstein Statement on Need for Full Vote Count

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the need for a full and fair counting of all ballots:

“President Trump has repeatedly suggested he’ll use the courts to illegitimately claim the presidency, and now he says states should stop counting legally cast ballots.

“That’s not what our country is all about. Voting is a pillar of our democracy, and every ballot that was cast in accordance with the law must be counted. Even suggesting any other course of action is anti-democratic and dangerously irresponsible.

“Laws are clear: while mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by Election Day, many states have laws demanding those ballots be counted once received. Simply put, tallying every vote within the bounds of each state’s laws must not stop until the process runs its full course. Period.

“By calling for a premature end to the count, President Trump is asking states to break their own laws and disenfranchise thousands, including military personnel and other Americans currently overseas. The president should put an end to his selfish, self-centered actions and consent to a full and fair count of all duly-cast ballots.”

