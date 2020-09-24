Feinstein, Barragán Bill Would Designate USS Iowa as National Surface Navy Museum

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) today introduced the Battleship Iowa National Museum of the Surface Navy Act. The bill would designate the USS Battleship Iowa Museum, located in the Port of Los Angeles, as the National Museum of the Surface Navy.

“The USS Iowa played a critical role during World War II, including carrying President Roosevelt to his meeting with Churchill and Stalin and serving as a home away from home for sailors from all 50 states,” said Senator Feinstein. “Its second life as a museum in the Port of Los Angeles has taught millions of Americans how vital a surface navy is to our national defense. I’m proud to join Rep. Barragán to introduce a bill designating it as the National Museum of the Surface Navy and hope it will bring those who have served in our surface navy the recognition they deserve.”

“This resolution honors the men and women who have served – and continue to serve – in the surface forces of the United States by designating this museum as a monument to their sacrifice,” Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán said. “In decades past, the Iowa defended our nation. Today, it serves our community here in San Pedro by educating the next generation. The USS Iowa is now not only a hallmark of California’s 44th Congressional District, but also a living monument to the surface forces of the U.S. Navy.”

In 2006, Feinstein called on the Navy to transfer the USS Iowa to California so it could be turned into a floating museum. The Battleship Iowa Museum opened in 2012 and is operated by the nonprofit Pacific Battleship Center. The museum welcomes millions of visitors every year.

Specifically, the legislation would:

Designate the Battleship Iowa Museum, located at the port of Los Angeles and managed by the Pacific Battleship Center, as the “National Museum of the Surface Navy.”

Define the purpose of the museum as supporting the United States Surface Navy community, as a platform for education, community and veterans programs and to preserve artifacts, documents and history collected by the museum.

