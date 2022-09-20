Feinstein, Menendez, Velázquez, Colleagues Urge President Biden to Issue Major Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.) and a bipartisan group of their colleagues to send a bicameral letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for all of Puerto Rico’s municipalities in response to Hurricane Fiona. Just days before the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history, Hurricane Fiona ravaged the island with catastrophic flash flooding, unprecedented rainfall and high-speed winds.

“Governor Pierluisi has formally requested a Major Disaster Declaration for all of Puerto Rico’s municipalities in response to Hurricane Fiona. We strongly urge you to approve this request to ensure Puerto Rico has all the federal resources available to respond to this disaster,” wrote the bicameral group of lawmakers to President Biden.

“Furthermore, 750,000 homes remain without potable water. Bridges have collapsed, roads are blocked with debris, and schools are damaged,” the lawmakers added. “FEMA Public Assistance is urgently needed to begin restoring this vital infrastructure.”

In 2017, thousands of lives were lost in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria due to the Trump administration’s botched response. In 2020, the island faced destructive earthquakes, requiring more disaster recovery resources. The lawmakers also highlighted how institutions in charge of the electric grid have failed to repair the electrical system, resulting in continued frequent and widespread power outages.

“These events have left Puerto Rico’s critical infrastructure vulnerable to extreme weather. We urge you to help the people of Puerto Rico equitably recover from these multiple disasters and access the federal funding they urgently need,” concluded the lawmakers.

In addition to Feinstein, Menendez and Velázquez, the letter was also signed by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Richard Blumenthal, (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Representatives Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Val Demings (D-Fla.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.), Alma Adams (D-N.C.), Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (R-Puerto Rico), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Al Green (D-Texas-), Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) and Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.).

Dear President Biden,

Governor Pierluisi has formally requested a Major Disaster Declaration for all of Puerto Rico’s municipalities in response to Hurricane Fiona. We strongly urge you to approve this request to ensure Puerto Rico has all the federal resources available to respond to this disaster.

Hurricane Fiona devastated the island with catastrophic flash flooding, unprecedented rainfall, and high-speed winds. The hurricane caused an island-wide blackout, leaving over three million residents without power for over twenty-four hours. Furthermore, 750,000 homes remain without potable water. Bridges have collapsed, roads are blocked with debris, and schools are damaged. FEMA Public Assistance is urgently needed to begin restoring this vital infrastructure.

In addition, Hurricane Fiona has caused significant flood damage to homes across the island. Many families are now seeking temporary shelter and will require significant aid in order to rebuild their homes. FEMA’s Individual Assistance is critical to assist with these housing costs and other recovery expenses. We thank you for swiftly approving Puerto Rico’s Emergency Declaration this past Sunday.

In 2017, thousands of lives were lost in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria due to the butchered government response by the Trump Administration. In 2020, the island faced destructive earthquakes, requiring more disaster recovery resources. Five years since Hurricane Maria, LUMA Energy and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) have yet to adequately repair the electrical system, resulting in continued frequent and widespread electrical outages. These events have left Puerto Rico’s critical infrastructure vulnerable to extreme weather. We urge you to help the people of Puerto Rico equitably recover from these multiple disasters and access the federal funding they urgently need.

Given the damaged infrastructure, we urge you to promptly approve Governor Pierluisi’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for all of Puerto Rico’s municipalities in response to Hurricane Fiona.

Sincerely,

