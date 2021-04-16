Feinstein Calls for Higher Cap on Refugee Admissions

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Biden administration announced it was setting the cap for refugee resettlements at 15,000:

“I want to reflect my deep concern about the extremely low refugee cap announced today by the Biden administration. I find it surprising.

“Last year, President Trump set the cap on refugee admissions for the year at 15,000, the lowest number in the history of the Refugee Admissions Program. Today’s action matches that historically low number. It’s difficult to reconcile this decision with previous indications the administration intended to raise the number.

“The economy is on a rebound, and I believe the public supports legal immigration, of which this is a prominent and well-accepted part. The people entering through the Refugee Admissions Program are thoroughly vetted by U.S. government agencies. There is really no reason to keep the number so low.

“I sincerely hope President Biden reverses course next year and significantly raises the global refugee cap.”

###