Feinstein on Escalating Violence in Israel, West Bank

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the escalating violence in Israel and the West Bank:

“I’m deeply concerned about the escalating violence in Israel and the West Bank. Dozens have already been killed, hundreds injured and civilians on all sides will continue to suffer as long as the conflict continues.

“The only enduring answer to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict is a two-state solution. I urge the Israeli and Palestinian leadership to return to the negotiating table, end the violence and forge a path forward to a just and lasting peace for both peoples.”

###