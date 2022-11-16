Feinstein: Senate on Cusp of Protecting Marriage Equality

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate advanced the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act, a bill Senator Feinstein introduced in July to enshrine marriage equality in federal law and provide additional legal protections for married couples:

“The Senate voted today to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan bill to protect marriage equality I’m leading with Senators Baldwin, Collins and Portman.

“I’ve championed this bill for years, but its need became more urgent after conservative Supreme Court justices indicated a willingness to revisit longstanding precedents like Obergefell, the court’s decision that protected marriage equality.

“We can’t let the legal rights of married couples and their families be put in jeopardy. Thanks to today’s vote, we’re now on the cusp of removing the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act from the books and ensuring same-sex and interracial marriages remain protected.”

Background:

In addition to Senator Feinstein, the bill is cosponsored by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).





The Senate today voted 62-37 to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the bill. A final vote to pass the bill is expected after the Thanksgiving break.





The House passed the bill in July 267-157. Every House Democrat and 47 Republicans voted for the legislation.

