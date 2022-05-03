Feinstein on Passing of Secretary Norman Mineta

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of former Commerce and Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta:

“A remarkable leader and good friend, Norm Mineta was a mayor, a congressman and served in the Cabinets of both Democratic and Republican presidents. His experience, expertise and his devotion to our country will be deeply missed.

“A first-generation Japanese American, Mineta was held in an internment camp as a child during World War II. He went on to become the first Asian American elected mayor of a major city, his hometown of San Jose, before serving 11 terms in Congress. He was a champion of civil rights and led efforts to obtain an official apology for Japanese Americans forced into internment camps, among other notable accomplishments.

“Mineta was well-respected on both sides of the aisle, leading to his appointment to the Cabinets of both Presidents Clinton and Bush. On Sept. 11, 2001, then-Transportation Secretary Mineta made the courageous decision to ground all flights during the chaos following the terrorist attack on our country. He would go on to oversee the creation of the TSA to guard against similar attacks.

“California and our country lost a true statesman today. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

