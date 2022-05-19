Feinstein: Striking Down Roe Would Reduce Value of Women

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the need to safeguard abortion rights:

“If the leaked Supreme Court opinion is the final decision, it means the highest court in the land will strike down Roe v. Wade and end the fundamental right to privacy that it protects. By doing so, the court would devalue the worth of all women by denying them autonomy over their own bodies.

“Let’s be clear: striking down Roe won’t end abortions, even in states that make abortions illegal. Instead, it will deny women in those states access to safe abortions and it will mean some women will die.

“I remember the days when abortion was illegal. I remember passing a plate in college to collect money so a classmate could travel to Mexico to receive care. We can’t return to those dark days.

“That is why the Senate must act to codify the right to abortion that women have relied upon for a half century. We simply cannot allow the conservative Supreme Court justices to deny women one of the most basic rights: control over their bodies.”

