Feinstein Statement on Rollback of Campus Sexual Assault Protections

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos finalized new rules for how schools must address sexual harassment and assault:

“These new rules eliminate critical protections for survivors of campus sexual assault, protect perpetrators and make it harder for victims to come forward.

“These regulations would significantly narrow the definition of sexual harassment and make it difficult to hold schools liable for failing to act when victims come forward. Simply put, these rules roll back the progress we’ve made in recent years to ensure students feel safe coming forward and know their cases will be taken seriously.

“Every American has the right to an education. To that end, schools must be do everything possible to ensure students have a safe learning environment free from harassment. These finalized rules will protect perpetrators rather than victims and are a disservice to students everywhere.”

###