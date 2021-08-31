Feinstein: Wildfire Evacuation Sites Expand, Red Cross Accepting Donations

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on statewide evacuation sites and the need to prepare to flee dangerous wildfire conditions:

“Tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to flee raging wildfires, notably the Caldor Fire and the Dixie Fire.

“Any Californian who has evacuated can use state-run shelters as well as shelters for small and large animals. These times are incredibly stressful and state and federal governments will do everything possible to help.

“The Red Cross is also available to help, and those who would like to donate to the Red Cross can do so online at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. If you need any assistance, please call my San Francisco office at 415-393-0707. We’re here to help.”

More information on how to donate to the Red Cross is available here.

Updated shelter information from the California Office of Emergency Services can be found here. Following is a list of evacuation shelter sites:

Caldor Fire

Amador County:

Evacuation shelter: Best Western Amador Inn at 200 CA-49, Jackson

Large animal shelter: Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth

El Dorado County:

Evacuation shelter: Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

Evacuation shelter: Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville

Evacuation shelter: Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills

Small animal shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services, 6435 Capitol Ave., Diamond Springs

Large animal shelter: Saureel Vineyards, 1140 Cold Springs Road, Placerville

Nevada County:

Evacuation shelter: Truckee Veterans Hall at 10214 High St, Truckee

Sacramento County:

Evacuation shelter: Hawthorn Inn & Suites at 321 Bercut Dr, Sacramento

Cache Fire

Lake County:

Evacuation shelter: Clearlake Senior Center, 3245 Bowers Ave, Clearlake

Chaparral Fire

Riverside County:

Evacuation shelter: Murrieta Valley High School at 42200 Nighthawk Way, Murrieta

Dixie Fire

Humboldt County:

Evacuation shelter: Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1200 Central Ave, McKinleyville

Plumas County:

Evacuation shelter: Holy Family Church, 108 Taylor Ave, Portola

Large animal shelter: Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Rd., Quincy

French Fire

Kern County:

Evacuation shelter: Woodrow Wallace Elementary, 3240 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella

McFarland Fire

Shasta County:

Evacuation shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding

Monument Fire

Humboldt County:

Evacuation shelter: Willow Creek Bible Church, 39 Brannan Mountain Rd, Willow Creek

Evacuation shelter: Fireman’s Hall Pavilion at 9 Park St., Fortuna

Large and small animal shelter: Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, Pine Creek Rd., Hoopa

Shasta County:

Large animal shelter: Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding

Trinity County:

Small animal shelter: Trinity County Animal Shelter, 563 Mountain View St., Weaverville

