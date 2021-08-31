Feinstein: Wildfire Evacuation Sites Expand, Red Cross Accepting Donations

Press Releases
Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on statewide evacuation sites and the need to prepare to flee dangerous wildfire conditions:
“Tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to flee raging wildfires, notably the Caldor Fire and the Dixie Fire.
“Any Californian who has evacuated can use state-run shelters as well as shelters for small and large animals. These times are incredibly stressful and state and federal governments will do everything possible to help.
“The Red Cross is also available to help, and those who would like to donate to the Red Cross can do so online at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. If you need any assistance, please call my San Francisco office at 415-393-0707. We’re here to help.”
More information on how to donate to the Red Cross is available here.
Updated shelter information from the California Office of Emergency Services can be found here. Following is a list of evacuation shelter sites:
Caldor Fire
Amador County:
- Evacuation shelter: Best Western Amador Inn at 200 CA-49, Jackson
- Large animal shelter: Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth
El Dorado County:
- Evacuation shelter: Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
- Evacuation shelter: Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville
- Evacuation shelter: Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills
- Small animal shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services, 6435 Capitol Ave., Diamond Springs
- Large animal shelter: Saureel Vineyards, 1140 Cold Springs Road, Placerville
Nevada County:
- Evacuation shelter: Truckee Veterans Hall at 10214 High St, Truckee
Sacramento County:
- Evacuation shelter: Hawthorn Inn & Suites at 321 Bercut Dr, Sacramento
Cache Fire
Lake County:
- Evacuation shelter: Clearlake Senior Center, 3245 Bowers Ave, Clearlake
Chaparral Fire
Riverside County:
- Evacuation shelter: Murrieta Valley High School at 42200 Nighthawk Way, Murrieta
Dixie Fire
Humboldt County:
- Evacuation shelter: Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1200 Central Ave, McKinleyville
Plumas County:
- Evacuation shelter: Holy Family Church, 108 Taylor Ave, Portola
- Large animal shelter: Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Rd., Quincy
French Fire
Kern County:
- Evacuation shelter: Woodrow Wallace Elementary, 3240 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella
McFarland Fire
Shasta County:
- Evacuation shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding
Monument Fire
Humboldt County:
- Evacuation shelter: Willow Creek Bible Church, 39 Brannan Mountain Rd, Willow Creek
- Evacuation shelter: Fireman’s Hall Pavilion at 9 Park St., Fortuna
- Large and small animal shelter: Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, Pine Creek Rd., Hoopa
Shasta County:
- Large animal shelter: Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding
Trinity County:
- Small animal shelter: Trinity County Animal Shelter, 563 Mountain View St., Weaverville
