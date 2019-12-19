Feinstein on 5th Circuit ACA Decision

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the 5th Circuit decision regarding the Affordable Care Act:

“After multiple failed attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump decided to back a lawsuit that would take health insurance away from millions of Americans.

“By ruling in favor of President Trump and against the Affordable Care Act, the 5th Circuit has endangered a law that has been incredibly effective since its passage in 2010. All told, more than 20 million Americans have gained health coverage as a result of the law.

“If the courts find the law unconstitutional because of a Republican lawsuit, the number of uninsured would skyrocket. In California alone, the health care consumer group Families USA predicts 3.8 million individuals could lose coverage. And all Americans with pre-existing conditions, some 135 million nationwide, could lose protections.

“It would be a disaster.

“It’s time for Republicans to stop their war on the Affordable Care Act and join with us to make it stronger. It’s a successful law that has revolutionized health insurance in America. Stop trying to undermine it.”

