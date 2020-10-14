Feinstein on Violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein released the following statement on reports that violence is continuing in Nagorno-Karabakh:

“I’m very concerned that violence in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is continuing despite both countries agreeing to a humanitarian cease fire beginning October 10.

“I call on all parties to honor that cease fire to prevent catastrophic consequences in the region and urge the Trump administration to bring both sides back to the table and reinstate the cease fire.

“I also condemn violence and threats against Armenians and Azeris in our own country, especially in California where more than 4,000 constituents have contacted my office in recent weeks about violence at home and overseas.

“It’s my hope that leaders in California, especially in the Armenian and Azeri diaspora communities, will come together to promote dialogue over violence and add their voices to the global call for an enduring peace in the region.”

