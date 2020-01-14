Feinstein on Kaine’s Iran Resolution

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement ahead of an expected Senate vote on a resolution requiring congressional approval for military action against Iran:

“I support Senator Kaine’s resolution to prevent war with Iran without congressional approval.

“The United States has a right to defend itself against imminent attack and ensure the safety of our diplomatic and military personnel overseas. However, the Constitution is clear that Congress – and only Congress – has the power to declare war. That power was reinforced in 1973 by the War Powers Act, which says no president can send armed forces into war without congressional authorization.

“Over the past month, escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States have led to dozens of deaths, and the unfortunate truth is that further escalation is possible. This bill would make it clear that Congress has not authorized President Trump to engage in any hostilities against Iran.

“I urge my colleagues in the Senate to support Senator Kaine’s bill. Congress must assert its authority over the use of military force against Iran and we must have a proper debate over the merits of military action.”

