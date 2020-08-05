Feinstein: Schools Must Not Reopen While Coronavirus Rages

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California and discussions on reopening schools:

“Coronavirus continues to surge across California. The state has now surpassed 527,000 cases – the most in the country – and is approaching 10,000 deaths. Nationwide the picture is no better with more than 1,000 Americans dying every day.

“In the face of these dire numbers, President Trump continues to insist that schools reopen. That’s a dangerous message while the virus is surging and will result in more infections and more deaths.

“In Fresno County last week, a teenager became the first child to die from coronavirus in California. And over the weekend, the CDC reported that a Georgia summer camp for children tested 344 attendees for the virus and found 260 were positive. The camp was only open for ten days and more than a quarter of those who tested positive showed no symptoms. That means they were likely spreading the virus unknowingly for days.

“The plain truth is that opening schools in this environment will lead to more deaths – of teachers and school staff, parents and possibly students themselves.

“I’m pleased to see the largest school districts in California – Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco – have announced they won’t reopen for in-person learning this fall. This is the right decision and I hope all schools follow suit.”

