Feinstein: DOJ IG Correct to Review Coronavirus Hotspots in Correctional System

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the decision by the Justice Department’s inspector general to review whether facilities controlled by the Bureau of Prisons are following best practices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus:

“I applaud the Justice Department inspector general’s decision to visit correctional facilities within the Bureau of Prisons that are experiencing deadly COVID-19 outbreaks. Our prisons and jails have become hotspots, and more must be done to stop the coronavirus from spreading in these facilities.

“I hope the inspector general will visit FCI Oakdale in Louisiana, where six inmates have died, as well as USP Lompoc in California, which has the worst outbreak in the federal correction system with at least 86 confirmed cases among inmates and staff.

“The inspector general’s review should determine if more needs to be done to stop the virus from spreading inside our prisons. I’ll continue working with the bureau to ensure we’re protecting the health and safety of inmates, staff and the broader public.”

Background

Senator Feinstein and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced last week they will introduce the COVID–19 Correctional Facility Emergency Response Act . The bill will help state and local governments provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for individuals in state and local correctional facilities.

###