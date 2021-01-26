Feinstein Statement on Confirmation of Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed the nomination of Antony Blinken to serve as President Biden’s Secretary of State:

“Antony Blinken’s confirmation as Secretary of State is an important step in rebuilding America’s standing in the world after four years of uncertainty and instability under the Trump administration. His appointment will reassure allies and enemies alike that the United States has returned to the world stage.

“Throughout his distinguished career in public service Mr. Blinken has helped lead U.S. efforts to combat terrorism, address rising concerns in Asia and respond to Russian aggression. He is a crisis-tested leader who will hit the ground running at a time when we face many complex challenges abroad.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Blinken to advance our mutual objectives of promoting peace and security and restoring America’s place as a world leader.”

