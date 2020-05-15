Feinstein to Netanyahu: Don’t Annex West Bank

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) earlier this month called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to preserve the viability of a two-state solution by not annexing lands in the West Bank.

Full text of the letter follows:

May 6, 2020

His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister of Israel

Dear Prime Minister Netanyahu,

I write to congratulate you and Deputy Prime Minister Gantz on agreeing to form a unity government in order to effectively lead Israel amid numerous domestic and regional challenges. However, I also want to express my concern about the implications of Israel unilaterally annexing territory in the West Bank.

As you know, the security of Israel and the U.S.-Israeli relationship are both deeply important and personal for me. America’s relationship with Israel is founded upon a shared set of democratic values, including the need for a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. I strongly believe that such an agreement is the only path toward an enduring resolution of the conflict that satisfies both the Palestinians’ inherent right to self-determination and Israel’s future as a secure, Jewish, and democratic state. I am hopeful that the Palestinian Authority and your government will come to the negotiating table to reach an agreement so that our shared goal of two states, living side-by-side in peace and prosperity, can be realized.

I fear that any steps taken by Israel to unilaterally annex land in the West Bank will result in long-term costs to Israel’s national security and diplomatic relationships. I urge you not to proceed with unilateral annexations, as such an effort to change the facts on the ground outside of a negotiation could ultimately make it impossible for Israel to secure a permanent and lasting peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Please let me know if I can be helpful in any way, and I hope that we can meet again soon. I wish you all the best as you take on new and enduring challenges facing Israel, especially in the midst of this global pandemic.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

cc: Benjamin Gantz, Deputy Prime Minister of Israel

cc: Ron Dermer, Israeli Ambassador to the United States

