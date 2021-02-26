Feinstein Statement on Intelligence Community Assessment of Khashoggi Murder

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the release of an intelligence community assessment detailing the murder of Jamal Khashoggi:

“The intelligence assessment of Saudi Arabia’s role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi confirms what the U.S. government has believed for more than two years: that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for Khashoggi’s brutal killing.

“The language used by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is clear: ‘We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.’

“The public release of this evidence and information, including the names of 22 additional individuals related to the killing, is an important step in holding the Saudi government accountable.

“Even though Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and journalist, the Trump administration took no concrete action to hold his killers responsible. I commend President Biden and DNI Haines for showing that transparency and accountability will be hallmarks of this administration.

“I’m appalled that the Saudi leadership directed the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. I have met with his fiancée Hatice Cengiz and saw firsthand the lasting pain that his death caused. I call on Saudi Arabia to begin respecting human rights and pledge that such a reprehensible event will never happen again.”

