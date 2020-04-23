Feinstein Statement on 60-Day Immigration Ban

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on President Trump’s proclamation pausing immigration for 60 days:

“The president’s proclamation halting most immigration for 60 days is a distraction at a time when we should be focused on fighting the pandemic and economic recovery.

“The proclamation blocks most family-based immigration. Preventing families from reuniting won’t help solve this crisis or protect American workers. Instead of this broad proclamation, immigration officials should be allowed to make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

“We must focus on safely reopening the country and putting Americans back to work. Adding unnecessary obstacles for immigrants won’t help us get there. Our attention needs to remain narrowly focused on fighting this virus, and I hope that’s where the president turns his focus.”

