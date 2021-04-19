Feinstein Statement on Death of Walter Mondale

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the death of Vice President Walter Mondale:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Vice President Walter Mondale.

“This was a man of intelligence and integrity, and he practiced both during his long career in public service as a state attorney general, ambassador, U.S. senator and vice president.

“Walter Mondale was well-respected and liked on both sides of the aisle and was a great man. He will be missed.”

