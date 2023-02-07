Feinstein Statement on State of the Union

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s State of the Union address:

“President Biden made clear in his address tonight that both parties must be willing to come together to solve our nation’s challenges. I agree with him and support his call for bipartisan cooperation.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in the first two years of his administration. The COVID pandemic is nearly over, the economy is growing, unemployment is at a near-50-year low, we’ve invested in our infrastructure and the deficit is shrinking.

“But there is still more work to do. While wages are up and inflation is declining, too many Americans are still struggling to make ends meet, particularly when it comes to meeting their family's health care needs.

“We need to pass a clean debt ceiling increase so our country can continue paying its bills and avoid economic collapse. We have to address the scourge of fentanyl in our streets and the epidemic of gun violence that’s plaguing our communities and schools. And that starts with answering the president’s call to pass our bill to restore the Assault Weapons Ban.

“Back in California and throughout the West, we’re dealing with increased threats of wildfire and a historic drought due to climate change. It’s time to put an end to the partisan divide over this issue. We have to come together to find agreement on solutions.

“The American people elected us to solve these challenges, and I’m confident we can if both parties reject partisanship. Our nation is strong and it will remain so if we commit to working together.”

