Feinstein Statement on Passing of Senator John Warner

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein today released the following statement on the passing of Senator John Warner:

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Senator John Warner. He was a well-respected senator for 30 years, one who was looked to as an expert on military matters by both sides of aisle and who left a profound legacy in the Senate.

“John spent much of his life in public service, including service in the Navy during World War II and the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He later served as Secretary of the Navy before serving in the Senate for 30 years.

“John was already in the Senate when I arrived, and I found him to be very proficient and very knowledgeable, particularly on military issues. We served together on the Senate Intelligence Committee, where John’s sense of authenticity and integrity made him very respected and listened-to.

“John always put country first, which is why so many members respected him and why Virginia elected him to the Senate five times. I send my thoughts to John’s family and friends. Know that he’ll be missed very much.”

